13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car tire of mass 9.80 kg and radius 289 mm rolls to the right without slipping on a horizontal section of the road with a constant angular velocity of 15.3 rad/s. Determine the resultant velocity vector of the following points located on the circumference of the tire: i) the point in contact with the road; ii) the point on the left side of the tire and exactly halfway between the top of the tire and the road; iii) The topmost point on the tire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0 m/s ii) 6.25 m/s iii) 8.84 m/s
B
i) 4.42 m/s ii) 4.42 m/s iii) 4.42 m/s
C
i) 8.84 m/s ii) 8.84 m/s iii) 8.84 m/s
D
i) 0 m/s ii) 8.84 m/s iii) 8.84 m/s
E
i) 8.84 m/s ii) 6.25 m/s iii) 8.84 m/s