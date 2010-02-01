0. Math Review
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nucleus of a gold atom 197Au (atomic number = 79) has a diameter of 16.0 fm. Determine the speed required for a proton to be fired towards the gold nucleus such that it has a turning point 3.0 fm from the surface. Assume the nucleus remains stationary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 × 107 m/s
B
3.6 × 107 m/s
C
4.4 × 107 m/s
D
5.6 × 107 m/s