A car travels along the y-axis due to the net force acting in the same direction. The magnitude of the net force increases linearly from zero while at y = 0, to 350 N at y = 5.0 m. It stays the same at 350 N from y = 5.0 m to 10.0 m and afterwards falls off linearly to zero again at y = 15.0 m. By evaluating the area under the F y vs y graph, calculate the total work done by the car in moving from y = 0 m to y = 15.0 m.