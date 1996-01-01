24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows that the electric field through each of the five faces of a pyramid-shaped object is constant. The pyramid-shaped object in question has four triangular faces with equal area A and a base with area 1.2 A. The electric fields, E1, E2, E3, E4. and E5 are perpendicular to the faces A1, A2, A3, A4, and A5 respectively. Determine whether the pyramid object contains positive, negative, or zero charges and explain your answer using the concept of electric flux.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive charge
B
Negative charge
C
Zero charge
D
Cannot be determined