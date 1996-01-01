The figure below shows that the electric field through each of the five faces of a pyramid-shaped object is constant. The pyramid-shaped object in question has four triangular faces with equal area A and a base with area 1.2 A. The electric fields, E 1 , E 2 , E 3 , E 4 . and E 5 are perpendicular to the faces A 1 , A 2 , A 3 , A 4 , and A 5 respectively. Determine whether the pyramid object contains positive, negative, or zero charges and explain your answer using the concept of electric flux.



