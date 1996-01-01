25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Students place a charged particle at point a. They find the electric field magnitude to be 84.6 V/m while the potential is 50.0 V at point b. Determine the magnitude of the charge on the particle if the potential is zero at infinity.
Students place a charged particle at point a. They find the electric field magnitude to be 84.6 V/m while the potential is 50.0 V at point b. Determine the magnitude of the charge on the particle if the potential is zero at infinity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.40 nC
B
3.28 µC
C
3.28 nC
D
9.40 µC
E
1.31 pC
F
1.31 nC