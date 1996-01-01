36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a finite potential well with a width of 2 nm and a depth of 20 eV, determine the probability ratio between finding the particle within a small interval δx at a position x=L+0.5η and finding it within the same interval at position x=L.
In a finite potential well with a width of 2 nm and a depth of 20 eV, determine the probability ratio between finding the particle within a small interval δx at a position x=L+0.5η and finding it within the same interval at position x=L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.135
B
0.607
C
0.368
D
0.821