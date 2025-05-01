In a physics classroom experiment, a thin aluminum rod with a 3.0 mm diameter is attached to a mechanical wave driver. The rod is held under a tension force of 9.5 N, and initially, the driver is set to vibrate at 80.0 Hz, producing visible waves with an amplitude of 0.60 cm along the rod. While maintaining constant power, the teacher instructs the students to increase the vibration frequency to 160 Hz. Calculate the new amplitude of the waves on the aluminum rod.