9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Newton's law of universal gravitation gives the gravitational force of attraction between two objects with mass as F = Gm1m2/r2, where G is the universal gravitation constant (G = 6.67 × 10-11 N•m²/kg²), m1 and m2 are the masses of the objects and r is their separation. Using Newton's second law, if one object is more massive, the massive object remains at rest while the lighter object moves towards it. If a space boulder with a mass of 1.20 × 109 kg passes Jupiter's orbit directly toward the sun at a speed of 54.0 km/s, determine the speed of the boulder when it reaches the Earth's orbit. Use any necessary astronomical data from literature sources.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.27 × 104 m/s
B
6.43 × 104 m/s
C
5.88 × 104 m/s
D
Will not make it to the earth's orbit