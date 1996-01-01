Newton's law of universal gravitation gives the gravitational force of attraction between two objects with mass as F = Gm 1 m 2 /r2, where G is the universal gravitation constant (G = 6.67 × 10-11 N•m²/kg²), m 1 and m 2 are the masses of the objects and r is their separation. Using Newton's second law, if one object is more massive, the massive object remains at rest while the lighter object moves towards it. If a space boulder with a mass of 1.20 × 109 kg passes Jupiter's orbit directly toward the sun at a speed of 54.0 km/s, determine the speed of the boulder when it reaches the Earth's orbit. Use any necessary astronomical data from literature sources.