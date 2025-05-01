A stadium is being lit for an evening sports event, and you are tasked with determining the lighting requirements. (i) A 150-W LED floodlight produces 15,000 lumens of light. Calculate the luminous efficiency (in lm/W) of the floodlight. (ii) The stadium has an area of 100 m × 50 m, and the required illuminance on the playing surface is 300 lm/m². The lights are mounted 20 meters above the ground, and only 70% of the light from each floodlight reaches the ground. The LED floodlights are rated at 200 lumens per watt (lm/W). Determine how many 150-W floodlights are required to meet the illuminance requirement.