25. Electric Potential
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a positively charged sphere in space with a radius of 0.5 mm. Two points are measured from the centre of the sphere, one at 3.0 mm and another at 6.0 mm. A voltage difference of 400 V exists between these two points. Determine the sphere's charge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.64 × 10-10 C
B
4.34 × 10-8 C
C
2.67 × 10-10 C
D
8.31 × 10-9 C