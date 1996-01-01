18. Waves & Sound
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wave traveling along a string is totally reflected on a rigid boundary. The incident and reflected waves produce a standing wave pattern described by y(x,t) = (5 cm) sin [(π/4 rad/cm) x]sin[(30π rad/s)t]. Find the frequency of the incident and reflected traveling waves that make up this standing wave.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 15 Hz
B
f = 30 Hz
C
f= 15π Hz
D
f= 30π Hz