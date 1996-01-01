3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the velocity vector of a bicycle moving with a speed of 15.0 m/s in the direction of 20.0° east of the positive y-axis. Calculate the velocity vector vx and vy components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
figure a
vx = 5.13 m/s
vy = 14.1 m/s
B
figure b
vx = - 5.13 m/s
vy = 14.1 m/s
C
figure c
vx = 5.13 m/s
vy = -14.1 m/s
D
figure d
vx = - 5.13 m/s
vy = -14.1 m/s
