A sewing machine has a speed of 4600 stitches per minute. A stitch is 2.00 mm, giving a constant linear sewing speed of 9200 mm/min. The sewing machine is performing embroidery on rotating fabric. The pattern of the embroidery is a spiral circle whose radius increases outwards. The inner radius of the pattern is 0.80 cm while the outer radius is 10.0 cm. If the embroidery is completed in 25.0 minutes, determine the average angular acceleration of the fabric for the 25.0-minute period. Take the direction of the angular velocity as the positive direction.