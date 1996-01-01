25. Electric Potential
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangle measures 0.0400 m by 0.0500 m. Particles of charges +4.00 nC and -4.00 nC are placed on two adjacent corners separated by the shorter length. What is the electric potential at the center of the rectangle due to the two charges? Take potential to be zero at infinity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2250 V
B
562 V
C
1120 V
D
0 V