A device known as a "orbital spinner" includes a 172-g wheel that has a diameter of 13 cm and a radius of 6.5 cm which is snugly fitted into a slender rod that measures 22 cm in length. The entire assembly rotates at 46 revolutions per second. The rod is mounted on a support at one end, while it undergoes precession horizontally about the rod. Estimate the amount of time it takes for the spinner to complete one full rotation around its support.



