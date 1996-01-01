36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Particle in the 1D space −2 dm ≤ x ≤ 2 dm obeys the function ψ(y)= a√(3 - 0.5y 2). If there are 162 particles in the range −2 dm ≤ x ≤2 dm, how many particles are in the range -1 dm ≤ x ≤ 1 dm?
Particle in the 1D space −2 dm ≤ x ≤ 2 dm obeys the function ψ(y)= a√(3 - 0.5y 2). If there are 162 particles in the range −2 dm ≤ x ≤2 dm, how many particles are in the range -1 dm ≤ x ≤ 1 dm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
300 particles
B
60 particles
C
140 particles
D
100 particles