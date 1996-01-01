9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
A 350 kg motorcycle travels at a speed of 12 m/s. Find the speed that a 60 kg downhill skier should reach in order to produce the same amount of kinetic energy as the motorbike.
A
3 m/s
B
12 m/s
C
29 m/s
D
70 m/s