28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A square coil with side l = 4.0 cm is placed in a 0.45 T magnetic field. The plane of the coil makes an angle of 35.0° with the field lines. The magnetic flux ΦB passing through the coil is 2.05 × 10-4 Wb. Determine the magnetic field's strength that generates this flux.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.156 T
B
0.223 T
C
4.447 T
D
6.410T