30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a rectangular coil. A varying magnetic field is applied to the coil and it passes through the single loop. The single loop has an area of 0.0700 m2. The magnetic field is parallel to the coils axis and decreases at a rate of 0.250T/s. Find the emf induced if the magnetic field has an initial value of 2.70T.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0175 V
B
0.0161 V
C
0.0129 V
D
0.0192 V