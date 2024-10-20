In a laboratory experiment, a physics student is tasked with constructing an RC low-pass filter using a resistor and a capacitor. The resistor has a value of 1.0 Ω, and the capacitor has a value of 2.0 µF. The student needs to determine the voltage gain given by A = V o /V i , as a function of the frequency f. (i) What is the correct expression for the voltage gain? (ii) Determine the voltage gain for a frequency of f = 200 kHz.











