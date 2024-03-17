14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small object attached to a thread is being swung around counterclockwise in a circle of radius Ro with uniform angular acceleration α. The position vector r of the object is given by: r̄ = î Ro cos Φ + ĵ Ro sin Φ where Φ = ωit + (1/2)αt2, here ωi denotes the initial angular velocity and t is the time elapsed. Given that the mass of the object is m, and its moment of inertia is I, find its tangential acceleration at, and using τ̅ = Iα̅, find the torque acting on it.
