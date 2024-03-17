A small object attached to a thread is being swung around counterclockwise in a circle of radius R o with uniform angular acceleration α. The position vector r of the object is given by: r̄ = î R o cos Φ + ĵ R o sin Φ where Φ = ω i t + (1/2)αt2, here ω i denotes the initial angular velocity and t is the time elapsed. Given that the mass of the object is m, and its moment of inertia is I, find its tangential acceleration a t , and using τ̅ = Iα̅, find the torque acting on it.