36. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bob is at x = 1242 m from the origin and observes light from two separate events. Event "A", a flaregun fired at the origin (x = 0m), and Event "Q", another flaregun fired at x = 1850 m from the origin. The light from both events reaches him simultaneously at 9.2 μs. Determine the original times when each of the flares was fired.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.1 ms and 3.6 ms
B
5.1 μs and 7.2 μs
C
8.7 ms and 7.2 ms
D
8.7 μs and 3.6 μs