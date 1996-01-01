18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nylon guitar string vibrates according to the equation y = 0.2 sin(2.28 x)sin(40π t) where x and y are in cm and t in seconds. What is the amplitude A of the two transversal waves that form this standing wave pattern?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = 0.1 cm
B
A = 0.2 cm
C
A = 1.14 cm
D
A = 2.28 cm