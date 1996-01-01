8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Banked Curves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1000-kg van and a 2000-kg bus come closer to a circular track with a radius of 200 m.
(i) What should be the banking angle for this circular track so that automobiles traveling at 40.0 m/s can take a turn without toppling?
(ii) Should the bus move slower than the van?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i: 39.20, ii: van and bus should travel at the same speed.
B
i: 29.20, ii: the bus moves slower than the van.
C
i: 49.20, ii: the bus moves faster than the van.
D
i: 19.20, ii: van and bus should travel at the same speed.