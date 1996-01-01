2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A basketball player releases a ball without initial speed. The ball rebounds on the ground. Make a visual representation of the situation, showing the velocity and acceleration during the short time when the ball comes into contact with the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
figure a
B
figure b
C
figure c
D
figure d