To illustrate a human soft tissue deformation, a science teacher uses two ideal springs and a small sphere. The sphere of mass m s is attached to the free ends of the two springs. Then, the system is suspended vertically. The upper spring has an equilibrium length L u and a spring constant k u . The lower spring has an equilibrium length L l and a spring constant k l . The teacher fixes an additional small block of mass m b to the free end of the lower spring. Find the expression of the system's total length.