An electrical technician applied a potential difference of V = 35.0 V between the plates of an air-filled parallel-plate capacitor. The area of the plates is 7.20 cm2. The technician determined that the magnitude of the charge stored on each plate equals 300.0 pC. i) Find the distance (d) separating the two plates. ii) The technician then tripled the spacing between the plates. Find the new value of the potential difference (V new ) that will charge each plate to 300.0 pC.