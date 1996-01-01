8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A science teacher rotates a ball of mass 300 g attached to the end of a light cord in a horizontal plane at a steady angular speed of 18 rpm. The ball moves in a circle of diameter 2.0 m. Find the tension in the cord.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.6 N
B
1.1 N
C
6.3 N
D
12.2 N