6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two crates, each weighing 100.0 N, are dangled at opposite ends of a cable that passes over a smooth pulley. The pulley is attached to the roof by a rope. Calculate the tension in the rope. Assume that the pulley and cable have negligible mass.
Two crates, each weighing 100.0 N, are dangled at opposite ends of a cable that passes over a smooth pulley. The pulley is attached to the roof by a rope. Calculate the tension in the rope. Assume that the pulley and cable have negligible mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50.0 N
B
100.0 N
C
150.0 N
D
200.0 N