9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 58.0 g tennis ball is shot upward into the air. A breeze exerts a 2D horizontal force F = (3.0 i - 5.0j) × 10-2 N on the ball. The ball makes a displacement of (1.5 i - j) m. Determine the magnitude of the ball's horizontal velocity after the displacement. Assume the vertical velocity has no effect on horizontal velocity and the breeze is the only source of the horizontal speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.42 m/s
B
1.8 m/s
C
1.25 m/s
D
0.057 m/s