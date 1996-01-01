25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A test charge carries a charge of -7.20 μC and has a mass of 0.240 g. It is moved from point P to point Q. The potential at P and Q is +125 V and 584 V respectively. If the net force on the test charge is the electric force and the charge has a speed of 2.40 m/s at point P, calculate its speed at point Q.
A test charge carries a charge of -7.20 μC and has a mass of 0.240 g. It is moved from point P to point Q. The potential at P and Q is +125 V and 584 V respectively. If the net force on the test charge is the electric force and the charge has a speed of 2.40 m/s at point P, calculate its speed at point Q.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.67 m/s
B
7.65 m/s
C
5.77 m/s
D
33.3 m/s
E
5.24 m/s