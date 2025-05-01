A skateboarder glides down an incline of 6.0° at a consistent speed of 7.0 km/h, with air resistance proportional to speed 𝑣, represented as 𝐹 air =𝑐𝑣. Given the total mass of the skateboarder plus the skateboard is 82.0 kg, calculate the average force the skateboarder applies in order to descend the slope at 19.0 km/h.