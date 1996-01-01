20. Heat and Temperature
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Latent Heat & Phase Changes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a laboratory experiment, a 25.0 g ice block is placed inside a glass vacuum container. The container is sealed and evacuated to create a vacuum. The initial temperature of the ice block is -15 °C. Determine the amount of heat transferred to the ice cube that causes the block to melt and completely turn into steam at 120 °C.
During a laboratory experiment, a 25.0 g ice block is placed inside a glass vacuum container. The container is sealed and evacuated to create a vacuum. The initial temperature of the ice block is -15 °C. Determine the amount of heat transferred to the ice cube that causes the block to melt and completely turn into steam at 120 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24 kJ
B
30 kJ
C
36 kJ
D
77 kJ