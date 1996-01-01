Consider a 4 nF parallel-plate capacitor with nothing between the plates that is charged by a battery at a potential difference of V. The capacitor stores an energy of 1.02 × 10-5 J. The volume between the plates is totally filled with a sheet of dielectric while the power source is still connected. As a result, the energy-storing capacity of the capacitor is enhanced by 2.78 × 10-5 J. i) Determine V and ii) the dielectric constant (K) of the sheet.