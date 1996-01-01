30. Induction and Inductance
Motional EMF
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 25-cm-long zero-resistance metal rod that moves on frictionless, zero-resistance parallel rails at a constant speed of 12 m/s within a 0.15 T uniform magnetic field, as shown below. The rails are connected by a conducting path that has a resistance of 1.5Ω. Determine the induced current in the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.30 A
B
0.60 A
C
1.50 A
D
2.10 A