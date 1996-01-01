9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy box has a weight of 145 N. A child applies a force to the box parallel to the level floor moving it 2 m at a speed of 0.2 m/s. If the coefficient of kinetic friction between the box and the floor is 0.25, calculate the work done by (i) gravitational force and (ii) normal force on the box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Wgrav = 0 J ; (ii) Wn = 0 J
B
(i) Wgrav = -72.5 J ; (ii) Wn = 0 J
C
(i) Wgrav = 0 J ; (ii) Wn = 72.5 J
D
(i) Wgrav = -72.5 J ; (ii) Wn = 72.5 J