A bucket of mass 12.0 kg is filled with water at the bottom of a well. It is suspended at the end of a vertical cable of negligible mass. The bucket is raised by applying a force F(t) on the cable. The vertical position of the bucket measured from its starting position follows the equation y(t) = (1.2 m/s)t + (0.421 m/s3)t3. Determine the magnitude of F at t = 5.00 s.