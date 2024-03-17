17. Periodic Motion
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aluminum mass m is placed on a frictionless horizontal surface and connected to two copper wire springs arranged in series. The first spring, made from a thicker gauge of copper wire, has a different spring constant from the second, which is made from a thinner gauge. Determine the period T of horizontal oscillation for the aluminum mass.
