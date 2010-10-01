24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Fields in Conductors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin film of silicon dioxide is used as an insulating layer for microelectronic devices. When the electric field perpendicular to the layer exceeds 9.1 x 109 V/m, the material will undergo dielectric breakdown. Determine the minimum surface charge density on the oxide layer to trigger this breakdown.
A thin film of silicon dioxide is used as an insulating layer for microelectronic devices. When the electric field perpendicular to the layer exceeds 9.1 x 109 V/m, the material will undergo dielectric breakdown. Determine the minimum surface charge density on the oxide layer to trigger this breakdown.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.1 x 10-2 C/m2
B
6.5 x 10-2 C/m2
C
4.0 x 10-2 C/m2
D
1.2 x 10-1 C/m2