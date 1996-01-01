25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
a) A steel ball has a radius of 20.0 cm. The electric potential of the ball's center relative to infinity is 1.2 kV. Determine the value of the unbalanced charge on the ball. b) Determine the potential at the surface of the ball relative to infinity.
A
a) -2.16 × 10-12 C b) 0 kV
B
a) 2.68 × 10-8 C b) 0 kV
C
a) 2.16 × 10-12 C b) 1.2 kV
D
a) 2.68 × 10-8 C b) 1.2 kV
E
a) 2.16 × 10-12 C b) 0 kV
F
a) -2.68 × 10-8 C b) 1.2 kV
G
a) -2.68 × 10-8 C b) 0 kV
H
a) -2.16 × 10-12 C b) 1.2 kV