24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long wire has a nonuniform charge density described by the function λ(x) = λ₀(2x/L)², where x is the distance from the end of the wire, and L is the total length of the wire. Express λ₀ in terms of the total charge Q and the length L of the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q/L2
B
Q/3L
C
0.75Q/L
D
2Q/3L