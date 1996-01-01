25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experimental setup consists of two charged particles K = +1.20 µC and L = -3.60 µC. Their separation is 29.0 cm. Assuming the electric potential is zero at infinity, determine the electric potential at a point that is 20.0 cm from K and 21.0 cm from L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
208 kV
B
100 kV
C
-208 kV
D
-100 kV