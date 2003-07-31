5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stone is thrown from a bridge with an initial velocity of 12.0 m/s at an angle of 60.0° above the horizontal. The bridge is 30 meters above a river. Calculate the maximum height above the river reached by the stone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.2 m
B
13.9 m
C
5.5 m
D
1.4 m