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27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
27. Resistors & DC Circuits

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
18 of 0
Problem 18Multiple Choice

In a junction with 1 A entering and two paths exiting with 0.6 A and an unknown current, what is the unknown current?