13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Energy of Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Energy of Rolling Motion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric motor in a drill uses 180 kJ every 5 minutes supplied as electrical energy. The motor dissipates a quarter of the energy as internal energy such as heat and transfers the rest to output as useful work. Determine the torque developed when the motor is operating at 3000 rpm.
An electric motor in a drill uses 180 kJ every 5 minutes supplied as electrical energy. The motor dissipates a quarter of the energy as internal energy such as heat and transfers the rest to output as useful work. Determine the torque developed when the motor is operating at 3000 rpm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.00 N•m
B
12.0 N•m
C
1.43 N•m
D
1.91 N•m