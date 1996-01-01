18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A second harmonic is generated in an elastic cord of length l stretched between two clamps. The vertical displacement (y) of a cord element as a function of the horizontal position x and time t is given by the equation . Make a sketch of the standing-wave pattern.
A second harmonic is generated in an elastic cord of length l stretched between two clamps. The vertical displacement (y) of a cord element as a function of the horizontal position x and time t is given by the equation . Make a sketch of the standing-wave pattern.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
figure a
B
figure b
C
figure c
D
figure d