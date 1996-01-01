3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given two vectors M = 6i - 4j, N = -5i + 2j, find the magnitude and direction of calculated vector P, where P = M + N.
Given two vectors M = 6i - 4j, N = -5i + 2j, find the magnitude and direction of calculated vector P, where P = M + N.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.24, 63.4° above the positive x-axis
B
2.24, 63.4° below the positive x-axis
C
9.00, 30° above the positive x-axis
D
2.24, 27° below the positive x-axis.