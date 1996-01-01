12. Rotational Kinematics
12. Rotational Kinematics Converting Between Linear & Rotational
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A printing head has a constant linear printing speed of 1.80 m/s. The printing head spins in a circle as it prints a spiral circular pattern on a piece of fabric. The inner radius of the pattern is 22 cm while the outer radius is 145 cm. If the printer takes 42.0 minutes to complete the pattern, what is the length of the printed pattern when stretched in a straight line?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7014 m
B
3507 m
C
75.6 m
D
4536 m
E
6313 m