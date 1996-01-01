33. Geometric Optics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 300-turn solenoid used in an electronic device has a length of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 0.200 cm2. The wire used for the solenoid supports a maximum current of 60.0 A. Determine energy stored in the uniform magnetic field of the solenoid at maximum current.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.180 J
B
18.0 J
C
0.027 J
D
2.72 J