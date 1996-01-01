15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 500 g hollow sphere is attached to a uniform metallic stick of mass 1 kg and length 1 m. The sphere can slide freely along the stick. Initially, the stick lies along the x-axis. Suppose you set the sphere at distance x from the right-hand end of the stick. Find x if the position of the center of mass of the composite system is 36 cm from the right-hand end of the stick.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4 cm
B
8 cm
C
12 cm
D
16 cm